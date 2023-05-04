Delhi boys who wore skirt in Metro vote for gender neutrality

Whistles galore for Delhi-based boys Sameer Khan, 19, and Bhavya Kumar, 24, who have been stepping out in their gender neutral outfits inside the Delhi Metro in their gender-neutral outfits. Their video has gone viral on social media for the two are sported wearing denim skirts. Meet the two youngsters who are making heads and headlines turn for not skirting around the freedom to wear what you want without worrying about the reaction of onlookers!

A grab from the Insta video shared by Delhiites Sameer Khan and Bhavya Kumar, which has received more than 8 lakh views so far.

Sameer Khan, 19, and Bhavya Kumar, 24, are self-motivated fashionistas who shatter stereotypes around masculinity. “Clothes have no gender, so why should there be such a hue and cry about it,” asks Kumar, a content writer and budding fashion influencer. He recently moved to the Capital from his hometown Ranchi (Jharkhand), and shares, “I’ve a 9 to 5 job but that doesn’t stop me from experimenting with clothes and fashion and I absolutely adore dressing up. If models on the ramp can carry wonderful designs then why can’t we do so in real life as well?”

The video of the duo has received more than 81,000 and counting.

Khan, who is born and brought up in Delhi, has similar views as he plans to strengthen his future dream of studying fashion. With 10,000 followers on Instagram, he already considers himself as an influencer. “I am all set to apply to National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) next year,” he says, adding, “I’m a full-time content creator and love to experiment with my looks all the time. I even record styling videos for social media, and that’s how the idea of how people wear lungis and dhotis and not skirts occurred to me since the silhouettes are pretty much similar. If lungis and dhotis don’t cause a social media uproar and people don’t call you names or question your masculinity then why should skirts create such a reaction?”

Sameer Khan is a full-time content producer and aspires to study at NIFT.

The two decided to execute this experiment of flaunting avant-garde looks with androgynous inclinations after the thought of what females go through crossed their mind. Kumar says, “Last year, I wore a cropped tee in the metro and so many people gave me weird looks. It made me wonder how women must be feeling when they are ogled at. When I discussed this with my friends, instead of agreeing to the issue at hand they made me think how risky it was for me to wear something like that in a public transport. My friends said, ‘You could have been groped!’Just the thought made me terrified and worry about what girls go through almost everyday. I then got to styling skirts not just as a fashion statement or for myself, but all the people out there who want to shine with confidence whenever they step out.”

Bhavya Kumar is a budding fashion influencer who recently shifted to Delhi.

The viral video of the two was just one of the many outings that they have decided to make in future as well. “We didn’t think it will get viral as we were just making a vlog,” says Khan, and Kumar adds, “For us, it was just about being comfortable in one’s skin. But since we documented it, we have been getting a massive response from people who feel they want to portray their fashion choices but don’t get a chance to do so quite often.”

Kumar is elated to see those “stanning” his outfits but feels that it’s mostly Gen-Zers right now as they have a “great fashion sense,” and wishes others too try to think more freely. But Khan feels upset at being compared to the “bikini girl” who too went viral when captured while travelling in the Metro, and clarifies: “We are not obscene.” Kumar adds that his fave reaction to the video was being called “Burfi Kumar or Uorfi (Javed) ka bhai! Pehli baat toh it’s not an insult. Secondly, I don’t want to be her bhai, I want to be her friend (smiles).”

