Delhi brings in new curbs to combat Covid spread. Check what's open, what's shut

Delhi will be placed under fresh curbs from Tuesday in the wake of a rapid surge in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fueled by the Omicron variant.

For the past few days, daily cases in Delhi have been above the 20,000 mark except Monday, when 19,166 people tested positive for Covid-19. Even though deaths have been relatively low, the authorities are exercising caution due to the Omicron strain which is no longer a mild variant and has been killing and hospitalising people just like the previous variants in several parts of the world, as warned by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

According to the latest order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), all private offices will be closed except those falling under the exempted category. Dine-in services in all restaurants and bars will be suspended. However, food delivery services will continue as usual.

The national capital is already observing night and weekend curfews to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease. The government, however, is against imposing a full lockdown as it had done previously.

Here are details of some of the frequently asked questions (FAQs) that might arise following the latest guidelines:

Are we allowed to attend offices?

For the government sector, only people engaged in essential services such as Covid-19 management will be allowed to attend offices. Rest all will work from home (WFH).

Similarly, in the private sector, people working with private banks, insurance companies, courier services, non-banking financial corporations and other organisations providing essential services can attend office. Those working in any other sector will have to switch to the work-from-home mode.

Will night and weekend curfew still be in place?

Yes. Both the curfews will be in place. All non-essential services and non-essential travel are banned.

Are we allowed to eat outside?

No, all dine-in services in restaurants, bars have been suspended. People are also not allowed to eat from food stalls. However, all food delivery services will continue.

Will schools, colleges and educational institutions conduct offline classes?

Offline classes are not allowed and only online mode of learning will go on for now.

Will shops remain open?

Shops in markets or malls can remain open on an odd-even basis from 10am till 8pm.

Are we allowed to go to cinema halls, gymnasiums and spas?

No. All these establishments have been closed for now.

Can we commute using public transport?

Yes, the Delhi Metro and DTC buses are operating at full capacity. However, passengers are not allowed to travel standing on the buses or metros.

(With inputs from Saurya Sengupta, Alok KN Mishra)