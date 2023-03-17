Delhi budget session begins on stormy note; 3 BJP MLAs marshalled out

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi
Mar 17, 2023 11:57 AM IST

The Delhi Budget session began on a stormy note as BJP and AAP legislators raised slogans against each other during VK Saxena's address to the House.

The Budget session of the Delhi assembly began on a stormy note as Bharatiya Janata Party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) legislators raised slogans against each other during Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's address to the House on Friday.

Delhi LG VK Saxena, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Speaker Ram Niwas Goel arrive at the Delhi assembly on the first day of the Budget Session.(PTI)

The opposition BJP MLAs demanded the resignation of chief minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped excise policy, while the ruling AAP legislators protested against the saffron party as Saxena began his address.

Delhi assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel had to order marshalling out three BJP MLAs Jitendra Mahajan, Anil Bajpai and OP Sharma to bring order to the House. The L-G's address then commenced again, news agency PTI reported.

Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories.

arvind kejriwal
