Delhi budget will focus on creating jobs, says Manish Sisodia

Delhi’s budget for the 2022-23 financial year will present a roadmap for the Capital’s economic progress, with a special focus on creating job opportunities, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said on Thursday.

This, he said, was decided after the Delhi government went through suggestions it received from residents for the upcoming Budget. Several recommendations included the creation of a new special economic zone (SEZ), developing Delhi as an IT hub and upskilling unskilled workers.

People also suggested the SEZ have tie-ups with government and private universities to ensure enough skilled and talented workforce in the industry.

The Delhi Budget 2022-23 is likely to be presented in end-March.

“The roadmap for Delhi’s economic progress and to provide employment opportunities will be made according to the suggestions of businesspeople and young residents of the state. Delhi’s economy has slowed down due to demonetisation and the pandemic. Businesses have come to a standstill due to the prolonged lockdowns,” said Sisodia, who is also the state finance minister.

He said the government sought suggestions to bring the economy back on track, since Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal believes the city’s business community and industrialists have a better understanding of what it will take to push the Capital’s industrial sector forward.

“Unskilled freshers are one of the major reasons for unemployment... To tackle this problem, some responses suggested the government should give apprenticeships to freshers through its various portals. With this, upskilling can be done by giving opportunities to those who want to work to learn,” a government spokesperson said.

“Other suggested that Delhi be developed as an IT hub by establishing information technology parks to attract companies in the field. It will boost the economy and create employment opportunities. Many international firms don’t set up their manufacturing units in India because they think that there is no skilled labour in the country. In such a situation, the government in Delhi should start such a programme where unskilled workers can upskill themselves to meet the demands of the industry,” the spokesperson said.

The government has received around 5,500 suggestions over the past one month for its upcoming Budget.