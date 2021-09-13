Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi building collapse: CM Kejriwal says monitoring rescue work

This comes as the national capital is witnessing rainfall. However, it is not clear yet the building collapsed due to the rains or not.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:18 PM IST
Aam Aadmi Party chief and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)(HT_PRINT)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday rescuers are trying to pull out people after a four-storey building collapsed in the national capital’s Sabzi Mandi area and said he is monitoring the situation. A call was made from the Sabzi Mandi area after the house collapsed at around 11.50am, news agency ANI reported. Officials said five tenders have been rushed to the site for rescue and relief work. Later, the local administration sent two more tenders to the site.

“The accident of building collapse in Sabzi Mandi area is very sad. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work. I am monitoring the situation through the district administration,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

So far, one person has been rescued and has been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, news agency ANI also reported citing an official of the Delhi Police. The building which collapsed was located opposite Robin cinema in the Sabzi Mandi Ghanta Ghar area of Malka Ganj.

RELATED STORIES

This comes as the national capital is witnessing rainfall. However, it is not clear yet the building collapsed due to the rains or not. Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) has been seeing intermittent rains due to the patchy monsoon this year. This has led to major waterlogging issues in the city and various incidents of wall collapse have been reported.

On Sunday, a nine-month-old boy and his mother lost their lives after a portion of a roof fell on him in North Delhi's Swaroop Nagar area. The police have registered a case against the owner of the house under sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code.

