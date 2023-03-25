Delhi cab driver murders woman for not marrying him

A 34-year-old cab driver was arrested for allegedly killing a woman for not agreeing to marry him, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place at New Ashok Nagar, Delhi.

Identified as Shiv Shankar Mukhiya, the accused is a resident of Madhubani in Bihar and works as a cab driver.

He is married and has four children, police said, adding that Mukhiya presently lives in Chirag Delhi with his family and his wife works as a maid.

Police received information about the murder on February 26 and reached the spot where the body of a 30-year-old woman was found lying on the floor, a senior police officer said.

The autopsy report revealed that the victim had suffered head injuries along with a few others in her inner mouth, suggesting smothering, the officer said.

During the investigation, a friend of the victim informed police that a taxi driver was forcing her to marry him. The friend of the victim had neither met the person nor seen his picture, the officer said.

On checking the CCTV footage of the nearby area, police spotted a man behaving suspiciously. He was seen entering the lane at 7.13 pm and coming out at 7.27 pm, Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Amrutha Guguloth said.

The husband of the victim told police that he had received a call around a month ago where the caller threatened him to leave his wife, they said, adding that the caller had also affixed some pamphlets mentioning his and her wife’s phone number with derogatory remarks on them.

Police got to know that a person used to come to meet the victim in a cab, whose number started with 4 and ended with 5. Later, all the cabs having similar numbers were examined, they said.

They also came to know that the number being used by the accused ended with 11. After analysing the call details, they apprehended Mukhiya, the DCP said.

Mukhiya disclosed that he came in contact with the victim three years ago in Noida through a mutual friend. He wanted to marry her and, therefore, tried convincing her for some time, but she was reluctant, police said.

In a fit of rage, he went to her house and started beating her up. When she started shouting, he killed her, police added.