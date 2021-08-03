Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi Cabinet okays MLAs’ salary hike as per Centre’s proposal

A statement, issued after a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, said, “Delhi Cabinet approves salary hike for MLAs as per Centre’s proposal. Delhi MLAs will only get a salary of ₹30,000”
By Abhishek Dey
PUBLISHED ON AUG 03, 2021 02:04 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)

The Delhi Cabinet on Tuesday approved salary hike for legislators in accordance with the Centre’s proposal, the government said in a press statement.

The statement, issued after a meeting of the Cabinet chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, said, “Delhi Cabinet approves salary hike for MLAs as per Centre’s proposal. Delhi MLAs will only get a salary of 30,000. CM Arvind Kejriwal-led Cabinet approves Centre’s proposed salary for MLAs. Delhi’s MLAs will continue to be among the lowest-paid MLAs across India.”

It said, “Even as the cost of living in Delhi has risen substantially, the restriction imposed by the Centre has forced Delhi’s MLAs to be amongst the lowest earning MLAs in the country whereas MLAs of states ruled by the BJP and the Congress earn around 1.5 to 2 times the amount that the MLAs of Delhi will earn. The salary of Delhi’s MLAs hasn’t increased since 2011 and the Delhi government had requested the MHA that the salary of Delhi’s MLAs be at par with MLAs of other states. The basic salary was requested to be set at 54,000. However, the MHA refused to do so.”

According to a break-up shared by the government, the total monthly salary of 90,000 comprises 30,000 basic salary, 25,000 constituency allowance, 15,000 secretariat allowance, and 10,000 each for telephone and conveyance.

The break-up, however, does not mention several additional salary elements such as allowance for attending assembly sessions, committee meetings, medical facilities, pension, electricity and water reimbursements, annual travelling reimbursements and reimbursement for data entry operators, said a senior official who did not wish to be named.

The increase approved by MHA is likely to open up a new front in hostilities between the Centre and Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

“The Delhi Cabinet today approved the Salaries and Allowances of Ministers of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi, (Amendment) Bill 2021 and MLAs/Speaker-Dy Speaker/Chief Whip/Leader of Opposition of Legislative Assembly of Delhi (Amendment) Bills 2021. After Cabinet approval, the proposal and draft bills will be sent for MHA’s approval before being placed in Delhi Assembly,” the statement said.

The raise, the first since 2011, will mean Delhi’s lawmakers remain among the lowest paid in the country. As per the data shared by the Delhi goverment, in Uttar Pradesh, a legislator’s monthly salary and allowances add up to 95,000 a month; in Gujarat, 105,000; in Bihar, 130,000; in Rajasthan, 142,500; in Haryana, Rs1,55,000; and in Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, Rs198,000 and Rs190,000 respectively. Telangana pays its lawmakers 250,000 a month.

A response from the ministry of home affairs is still awaited and this copy will be updated accordingly.

