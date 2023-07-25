Kejriwal seeks Delhi’s ‘fair share’ in central taxes

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday accused the Centre of treating Delhi unfairly in the distribution of central taxes, and asked Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman to grant more funds to the state.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (HT Photo)

In a letter to Sitharaman, Kejriwal said, “I want to draw your attention to the discrimination that the people of Delhi have been facing for the last 23 years. Multiple requests have been made by the Delhi government to give Delhi its legitimate share in the central taxes, but no action has been taken in this regard.”

The letter was sent ahead of the constitution of the 16th central finance commission.

“. ......NCT of Delhi enjoys a unique (’sui generis’) status among all states and union territories in India. While it falls in the broad category of a Union Territory with legislature, it has been working similarly to other states in financial matters. It has a separate Consolidated Fund, w.e.f. December 1, 1993,” Kejriwal said.

“In financial year 2022-23, Haryana received ₹10,378 crore and Punjab received ₹17,163 crore, while Delhi has received only 350 crore. If Delhi was treated in an unbiased manner, its share should have been ₹7,378 crore,” the chief minister said.

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said the Delhi government does not spend money on the development of the capital. “People of Delhi very well know that the central government has spent ₹1.5 lakh crores on various infrastructure projects in Delhi; Centre funds the Delhi Police, major hospitals, Delhi University, and has funded various infrastructure projects. I challenge Arvind Kejriwal for an open debate on Central development works in Delhi comparing them with Kejriwal government’s contribution to the development of the capital,” said Sachdeva.

Experts have said that the finance commission decides the share of the states in central taxes on several parameters. In case of Delhi, a Union Territory, several services such as police are managed by the central government, which is reflected in its share of central taxes, they said.

