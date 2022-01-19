Delhi chief secy retires on April 20, to take up EC post next day

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Vijay Kumar Dev (HT Archive)
Published on Jan 19, 2022 03:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The President has accepted voluntary retirement request of Delhi chief secretary Vijay Kumar, an IAS officer from 1987 batch AGMUT cadre, paving the way for his retirement from service on April 20 this year, and subsequent appointment as the state election commissioner.

“The President is pleased to accept the notice of voluntary retirement dated December 31, 2021, of Vijay Kumar Dev, an IAS officer of 1987 batch AGMUT cadre, and permit him to retire voluntarily with effect from April 20, 2022 in accordance with Rule 16(2) of All India Services (death-cum-retirement benefits) rules, 1958,” an order issued by the Union home ministry stated.

Dev will assume the position of the election commissioner of Delhi from April 21, 2022, and will hold the office for a term of six years from the date he assumes the charge, or till he turns 65, an order issued in November 2021 stated.

Dev assumed charge as Delhi’s chief secretary in 2018, replacing Anshu Prakash.

