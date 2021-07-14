Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi child rights panel sends recommendations on Centre’s proposed anti-trafficking bill
delhi news

Delhi child rights panel sends recommendations on Centre’s proposed anti-trafficking bill

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Wednesday sent a series of recommendations to the Union ministry of women and child development on the draft Tafficking in Persons (prevention, care, and rehabilitation) Bill, 2021, and also expressed several reservations about the bill in its current form
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 11:22 PM IST
HT Image

The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Wednesday sent a series of recommendations to the Union ministry of women and child development on the draft Tafficking in Persons (prevention, care, and rehabilitation) Bill, 2021, and also expressed several reservations about the bill in its current form.

The Centre, on June 30, issued a public notice inviting recommendations on the draft bill. According to the ministry, the objective of the bill is to prevent and counter the trafficking in persons, especially women and children.

In a letter addressed to the ministry, DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu on Wednesday raised objections over the alleged exclusion of child rights statutory bodies in the bill.

“The Commission notes that the National Commission For Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) has not been included. Similarly, section 6(2) skips the State Commission For Protection of Child Rights (SCPCR). Since children are vulnerable to trafficking, it is crucial that the child rights statutory bodies are included in the National and State Anti-Human Trafficking Committees. Similarly, the Commission recommends inclusion of ChildLine within the national and state-level committees considering their crucial role for protecting children,” he said in the letter.

In its recommendations, the DCPCR said the present draft has “no safeguards” in place. “It is a settled principle and the law that the burden of proof lies on the prosecution and not the accused. The proposed bill reverses the presumption of innocence into a presumption of guilt... This is a problematic position and is a dangerous precedent. There are special laws, where the burden of proof is reversed, but those special laws contain safeguards. The proposed draft of the bill has no safeguards. The absence of safeguards makes it a draconian law,” Kundu further said, adding that certain safeguards can be provided to the accused before imposing any form of reverse burden to uphold the constitutional validity of the provisions of the bill/Act.

Referring to Section 49 of the proposed bill, the DCPCR said, “The bill states that even the bail shall not be given unless “the designated court is satisfied that there are reasonable grounds for believing that the accused is not guilty of such offence. This is the definition of acquittal and hence cannot be the standard for granting bail. Such a provision threatens the most basic jurisprudence of the justice system. This essentially declares the accused guilty without trial.”

The commission further recommended a “monitoring and evaluation mechanism”, which is missing from the bill. It also suggested that timelines mentioned in the draft be shortened and the bill, as a whole, be made “gender-neutral” as the victim has been mentioned as “he/him” throughout.

No immediate response was available from the ministry.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

How this 43-year-old sarpanch made his village in UP a smart one

UP Police reminds people about importance of masks, social distancing in tweets

A snow leopard is hiding in this pic. Tweeple are struggling to see it, can you?

Blind elephant gets help from friend who guides her towards food. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
HP Board Class 12 Result 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
IBPS exam
Kerala SSLC Result 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Gold Price
NEET 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP