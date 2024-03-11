Delhi civic body launches new parking lots in Chandni Chowk, Nigambodh Ghat

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has partly operationalised the new automated parking facilities on Church Mission Road near Chandni Chowk and Nigambodh Ghat on Monday. The parking facility on Church Mission Road has a capacity for 196 vehicles. (HT Photo)

The facility on Church Mission Road has an overall capacity for 196 vehicles, and a section of it with a capacity to hold 119 cars was inaugurated by mayor Shelly Oberoi. She also remotely announced the launch of the Nigambodh Ghat parking facility, which can accommodate 95 vehicles.

Oberoi said that the facility will provide great relief to the traders, customers and local residents in the busy areas of Chandni Chowk and will improve traffic movement on the roads. “Parking is a big problem in Delhi. The traders and shopkeepers have been continuously demanding that more parking space should be developed around the commercial establishments. Business gets affected if there is no parking facility in the market. We are continuously working to develop more and more parking facilities,” she added.

The overall cost of the parking project, developed on an area of 2,800 square metres, is ₹13.47 crore. An MCD official said that the developer will also undertake operation and maintenance for a year. “The automated multilevel parking has 11 modules with a capacity of holding 17 cars each, and one module has the parking capacity of nine cars. Each module has been divided into four levels. The height of each module is 8.7 metres,” the official added.

The facility is completely automated and there is no manual intervention after the car is parked on the ground floor. The average parking time for each car is 120 seconds. Puzzle parking is an automated system that enables horizontal and vertical movement of parking spots, just like a puzzle, to park and retrieve cars. The multi-level puzzle parking system is adopted at the place where less space is available.

The mayor said that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) administration has announced the development of three new parking lots with space for 700 to 900 vehicles each in several areas in the Capital, including Shastri Park and Rajendra Nagar. “We are also announcing the opening of a multi-level car parking for 95 vehicles at Nigam Bodh Ghat. The complex will provide relief to people coming for the last rites there,” she added.

The Nigam Bodh parking was almost ready in July last year when it was damaged by the flooding of Yamuna that inundated the city’s largest crematorium.

Leader of the House Mukesh Goyal said that the Chandni Chowk area is very important from the point of view of business. “Construction of parking for 196 cars in this small space will provide immense relief to people and traders, shopkeepers and people will benefit from it,” he added.

Child heart facility at Civic hospital

In a separate event, the mayor also inaugurated the “Children’s Heart Center” at Balak Ram Hospital in Timarpur. Oberoi said that early detection of heart diseases in children increases the chances of successful treatment by 90%. “This initiative is an important step in our efforts to provide comprehensive health services to children in Delhi. The specialised cardiac care provided at Balak Ram Hospital will bring a positive change in the lives of patients and their families,” she added. MCD has started the unit on PPP basis with the help of an NGO.

“Facilities like screening and treatment, counselling, medical arrangements, consultation and fetal echo will be available in this infant heart check-up facility,” the mayor added.