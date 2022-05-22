Delhi: Cloudy skies, strong winds keep temperature down
Temperatures across Delhi dipped further on Sunday as cloudy skies and strong easterly winds kept the Capital’s maximum under check, in what has been some respite from the punishing heatwaves over the past few weeks.
Safdarjung, which is considered to be representational for the city’s weather, recorded a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius (°C) on Sunday – a degree below normal for this time of the year and three lower than Saturday’s maximum.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Monday, with a fresh western disturbance expected to bring a ‘squall’ over Delhi, with winds touching 60km/hr, accompanied by light rain and thunderstorms, which will pull the mercury down even further.
RK Jenamani, scientist at IMD, said this western disturbance will keep heatwave conditions in the region at bay till May 28.
“An orange alert has been issued, warning of strong winds and thunderstorm activity. This western disturbance is more active [than the one on Saturday] and will cause strong winds of up to 60 km/hr, while bringing light rain over Delhi. This will be a significant spell of rain,” he said.
The city got no rain between 8.30am and 5.30pm on Sunday, but some areas recorded a drizzle late on Saturday night and in the early hours of Sunday, with Safdarjung receiving 0.8mm of precipitation between 8.30am on Saturday and 8.30am on Sunday, IMD data showed. Palam recorded 2mm of rainfall till 8.30am on Sunday, while Lodhi road recorded 0.9mm of rainfall.
Once again, Mungeshpur was the hottest part of Delhi on Sunday, with a maximum temperature of 41.9°C.
With this 0.8mm of rainfall, Safdarjung has now received 3mm of rainfall so far this month, as compared to a normal mark of 13.1mm until May 22. The normal mark for May overall is 19.7mm. The IMD says light rain on Monday and very light rain on Tuesday will add more to this month’s tally.
The city logged a minimum temperature of 23.1°C – three degrees below normal.
The met department classifies rainfall as ‘light’ when it is between 2.5 and 15.5mm, while it is ‘very light’ when it is between ‘trace’ and 2.4mm.
The Met’s Monday forecast shows that the maximum temperature will be around 37°C respectively, while the minimum will be around the 27°C mark. Wind speeds are expected to be between 50 and 60 km/hr, accompanied by thundershowers. On Tuesday, the maximum and minimum will be around 37°C and 26°C respectively, with very light rain expected. The winds on Tuesday are likely to range between 30 and 40 km/hr, the IMD said.
-
Gurugram records drop in temperatures; rain, overcast likely today
Gurugram and parts of Haryana are likely to witness light rain, cloudy weather, and thunderstorms on Monday. This is due to a cyclonic circulation that has developed over northeast Rajasthan, Punjab, and adjoining areas, said weather experts on Sunday. According to the India Meteorological Department, Chandigarh, parts of Haryana and Punjab will receive moderate rainfall, after which the weather will remain dry.
-
Work on 45km peripheral road along Asola Bhatti to begin next month
Work on a 45km long peripheral road along the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary in south Delhi may begin by the end of next month as the Delhi government has given its approval to a plan of constructing a road, which will act both as a patrol passage and a 'loop' corridor for tourists, said officials in the know of the matter.
-
AAP alleges desilting not done, Delhi may face flooding
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday said that the municipal corporations under the BJP-rule have failed to clean the city drains in time for monsoon, and added that capital may face waterlogging again due to choked drains. The spokesperson of the unified MCD, Amit Kumar, said the corporation has been working on war footing and 66% of desilting work has been completed with removal of 60,000 tonnes of waste.
-
Delhi: Subsidy to buy e-cycles likely to be available from next week
People of Delhi may be able to get up to ₹15,000 subsidy on e-cycles as the state government is going to release operational guidelines for subsidy payment next week, said officials in the know of the matter on Sunday. The subsidies will be given only to those, who are residents of Delhi. E-cycles can be largely categorised as passenger or cargo cycles. They are powered by chargeable batteries and have battery-assisted pedalling.
-
Delhi water supply hit as Yamuna level goes 6.5 ft below the normal mark
The ripples of the decreasing water levels at Yamuna river was felt at Wazirabad on Sunday as the water level here reached 668ft, 6.5ft lower than the average normal of 674.5ft for this time of the year, said officials from the Delhi Jal Board. The water treatment plants at Wazirabad were producing 922 MGD (million gallon per day) of water against the targeted peak summer production of 998 MGD.
