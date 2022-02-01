Delhi CM announces 10 lakh aid for rape survivor

Nearly a week after a 21-year-old woman was abducted, gang raped and publicly humiliated in East Delhi, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for the victim.

“I have ordered ₹10 lakh financial assistance for helping this daughter. The Delhi government will make all possible efforts to ensure justice to this daughter. We are appointing a good lawyer for her. This case will be fast-tracked so the daughter gets justice at the earliest,” tweeted Kejriwal.

On Tuesday, law minister Kailash Gahlot and Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal met the rape survivor.

“On the instruction of CM Arvind Kejriwal, I along with Swati Maliwal met the Kasturba Nagar rape victim. Delhi government will provide assistance of ₹10 lakh to the victim. We will send the case to the fast-track court and engage the best lawyer so that the culprits get strict punishment soon,” Gahlot stated.

In a statement, Maliwal said the DCW has also helped the victim file an application in the court for interim compensation. “We will also rehabilitate the girl. Strongest punishment must be given to the culprits so that no one will dare to do such a crime again,” Maliwal stated.

On Wednesday, the woman was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by at least 11 members of her neighbouring family in east Delhi. They also publically humiliated her by chopping off her hair, blackening her face, and parading her through the lanes of the neighbourhood with a garland of footwear around her neck, police said.

Delhi Police have so far registered five cases, including three for rumour-mongering. A total of eight women and an adult were arrested while three minor boys were apprehended for the sexual torture and public humiliation of the woman, police said.

