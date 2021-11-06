Delhi CM celebrates Diwali with Cabinet ministers at Thyagaraj stadium
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday celebrated Diwali along with ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Sports Complex-- an event that was broadcast live on several TV channels and the party’s social media handles.
The government set up a temporary structure at the venue, which was supposed to resemble the under-construction Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh -- where the AAP will be contesting assembly polls next year.
“The puja was held under the supervision of the head priest of the iconic Jhandewalan Temple... A magnificent 30-foot high and 80-foot wide symbolic replica of the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya was crafted especially at the Thyagaraj Stadium for the Dilli Ki Diwali celebrations,” said a statement issued by the government.
The rituals were followed by a light and sound show and a cultural programme. No spectators were allowed at the venue, in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year too, the government had organised a similar event at the Akshardham temple in east Delhi.