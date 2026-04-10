Delhi CM directs officials to complete desilting by June 30

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday chaired a high-level review meeting and directed departments to complete desilting before June 30, officials said.

She also flagged the recurring issue of garbage clogging drain inlets in markets, streets and residential areas. (HT Archive)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The meeting was held to chart out a more effective response to the city’s chronic waterlogging problem, they added.

CM Gupta cited the example of Minto Road and said the area did not witness waterlogging last monsoon despite a long history of flooding and directed all departments to ensure special arrangements at known flooding hotspots.

She credited continuous monitoring and timely intervention for the improvement and also underlined the need to move towards systems that minimise dependence on pumps for water removal, which often fail or face technical issues during rains. While pumps may still be needed in some areas, they cannot be the primary solution, she said.

All departments have been asked to complete desilting before June 30 and ensure that the removed silt is transported to designated sites, said an official.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} She also flagged the recurring issue of garbage clogging drain inlets in markets, streets and residential areas, which often leads to water accumulation at intersections and key stretches. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also flagged the recurring issue of garbage clogging drain inlets in markets, streets and residential areas, which often leads to water accumulation at intersections and key stretches. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} She said that lack of coordination among departments has often worsened the situation, with agencies passing the buck. Issuing a warning, she said complaints of negligence or blame-shifting would invite strict action. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said that lack of coordination among departments has often worsened the situation, with agencies passing the buck. Issuing a warning, she said complaints of negligence or blame-shifting would invite strict action. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta directed officials to procure modern machinery wherever required to deal with waterlogging more efficiently. The MCD and NDMC shared details of equipment already in use, and she asked other departments to follow suit. She also asked officials to identify vulnerable points in advance and ensure systems are in place to quickly drain out water during heavy rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta directed officials to procure modern machinery wherever required to deal with waterlogging more efficiently. The MCD and NDMC shared details of equipment already in use, and she asked other departments to follow suit. She also asked officials to identify vulnerable points in advance and ensure systems are in place to quickly drain out water during heavy rainfall. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials have been instructed to stay in constant touch with engineers and ground staff during the monsoon, as they are the first responders to waterlogging incidents. She said she will personally conduct field visits with senior officials to assess the situation on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials have been instructed to stay in constant touch with engineers and ground staff during the monsoon, as they are the first responders to waterlogging incidents. She said she will personally conduct field visits with senior officials to assess the situation on the ground. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

She called for expedited work on the drainage master plan and stressed that a scientific, structured approach is essential for a lasting solution. The government’s goal, she said, is to move beyond temporary fixes and put in place durable infrastructure that can spare Delhi residents the annual ordeal of monsoon waterlogging.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON