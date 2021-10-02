Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Arvind Kejriwal directs PWD to clear all potholes in Delhi by October 20

By Abhishek Dey, New Delhi
UPDATED ON OCT 02, 2021 12:35 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal informed that a massive drive will be taken up by the Delhi government to revamp the PWD roads. (ANI)

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday issued directions to officials in the public works department (PWD) to clear all potholes on roads under its jurisdiction by October 20.

Chairing a review meeting on Delhi’s roads, which was also attended by Delhi PWD minister Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal asked officials to focus on roads that are frequently damaged during monsoon. The PWD has around 1,260 km of roads in Delhi, most of them over 100-feet wide.

“Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday took cognisance of the grievances faced by the people of Delhi while commuting on roads. The CM informed that a massive drive will be taken up by the Delhi government to revamp the PWD roads. He directed the officials to deploy maintenance vans in large numbers so that every area is covered under the special drive. The CM has given the PWD a deadline of October 20... The work of repairing all the potholes will be done within the next 10 days and patch repairs sites within the next 20 days,” said a statement issued by Kejriwal’s office.

It further said, “In the meeting, PWD officials presented a master plan to overhaul the city’s 1,260 km length of roads that fall under PWD. The aim of this drive is to improve the conditions of roads which deteriorate during the rainy season due to high-intensity rainfall”.

A separate statement issued by the Delhi government said that the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a think tank of the Delhi government, will organise a workshop on road redesigns on October 5.

“The purpose of the virtual workshop is to understand international best practices in street design and development. DDC vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said the central idea of the workshop is to learn from the journeys of top cities...,” it said.

