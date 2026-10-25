Delhi CM inspects work on Chhath ghats along Munak Canal

New DelhiChief minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inspected the ongoing construction of Chhath ghats and beautification works along the Munak Canal near Prem Bari Bridge in northwest Delhi’s Singalpur, directing officials to complete all projects before the festival and ensure adequate facilities for devotees.

Chief minister Rekha Gupta during the Chhath Ghat inspection on Saturday. (HT Photo)

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During the inspection, CM Gupta reviewed the progress of construction, landscaping, road and footpath development, lighting and sanitation arrangements. She directed officials to maintain quality standards and ensure the works serve residents’ needs rather than being undertaken merely to fulfil formalities.

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The chief minister said the Munak Canal area, previously marked by uncleanliness and disorder, was being transformed into a clean and organised space. She stressed that devotees should be able to offer prayers in a clean environment without facing inconvenience during Chhath.

Gupta also reviewed plantation and landscaping plans, directing officials to develop green spaces in a planned manner, taking into account the available space and the overall appearance of the area. She called for preparing an improved design, with properly placed plants, green belts and coordinated landscaping.

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{{^usCountry}} On festival arrangements, she instructed officials to complete finishing work on ghat walls, pathways and other adjoining areas, including painting, lighting installation and removal of construction debris. Decorative lights and strings of lights are also to be installed around the ghats to enhance the festive atmosphere. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On festival arrangements, she instructed officials to complete finishing work on ghat walls, pathways and other adjoining areas, including painting, lighting installation and removal of construction debris. Decorative lights and strings of lights are also to be installed around the ghats to enhance the festive atmosphere. {{/usCountry}}

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The chief minister asked officials to inspect access routes, stairs and drainage systems to ensure essential facilities were in place. She also reviewed road construction and traffic management around the bridge, emphasising pedestrian convenience and smooth traffic movement.

Gupta directed departments to coordinate their work and avoid unnecessary construction, while ensuring roads, footpaths, green spaces and ghats were developed as part of an integrated plan.

She also stressed the need for a proper waste collection and disposal system, warning against garbage accumulation and foul smells in the area.

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The chief minister said Chhath is closely linked to Delhi’s cultural identity and directed officials to regularly monitor the work and address shortcomings immediately. She said negligence in preparations would not be tolerated.