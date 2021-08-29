Delhi CM Kejriwal inaugurates Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover loops

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated two cloverleaf ramps, service roads and a cycle track on the Mayur Vihar-I flyover on the Delhi-Noida Link Road, which will help ease travel between east Delhi and Noida.

Kejriwal said that the two loops -- both 300 metres longand connecting the Delhi-Noida Link Road with the Barapullah phase-III flyover -- will bring a lot of relief to commuters travelling from Mayur Vihar-I to Akshardham and from Noida to Mayur Vihar-I.

The newly-opened loops will benefit over 10,000 vehicles as, officials said, till now, commuters coming from Mayur Vihar had to drive over a kilometer extra on the Delhi-Noida Link road to take a U-turn to join the lane heading towards Akshardham.

Inaugurating the stretch along with deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and PWD minister Satyendar Jain, Kejriwal said, “This will bring a huge relief to the people of this region as well as the entire east Delhi area from traffic jams... The way in which the PWD (Public Works Department) has been functioning is commendable. They finish projects before deadlines, complete them not only within the estimated costs but also save money, and craft more sustainable and cost effective designs. This has been made possible because an honest government is in power.”

The project, which is part of the phase-III extension of the Barapullah elevated road corridor from Mayur Vihar to Sarai Kale Khan, cost over ₹40 crore. Officials said the idea behind the project was to allow vehicles to avoid the traffic signal on the Mayur Vihar Phase-l junction, which will in turn reduce the carbon dioxide emission and noise pollution.

Commuters here have suffered from traffic jams since 2015, when work began on the construction of the flyover and the two loops.

A PWD official had said, “There were several obstacles to building these loops, especially when the Mayur Vihar flyover was on the verge of completion and resulted in a surge in diverted traffic. The flyover and the loops were being built simultaneously, and one had to be stopped to ensure traffic was not adversely affected.”