Delhi CM Kejriwal launches Mayur Vihar-I cloverleaf, says commuters will benefit a lot

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday inaugurated the cloverleaf of the Mayur Vihar-I flyover on the Delhi-Noida link road and also launched cycle tracks, ramp, loop and service road on the flyover. This move will benefit commuters travelling from Mayur Vihar-I to Akshardham and from Noida to Mayur Vihar-I as they will have an easy ride to these destinations. “Inaugurated the new 'Cloverleaf' built on Mayur Vihar Phase-1 flyover today. With the opening of these loops and ramps related to Barapula Phase-3, now the people of Delhi will get a lot of conveniences. Especially people travelling between Delhi-Noida will benefit a lot from it,” Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi after inaugurating the cloverleaf.

One loop of the cloverleaf will allow traffic coming from Noida to come down from the flyover and drive towards Mayur Vihar-I. The other loop will start from the Mayur Vihar-I side and join the flyover towards Akshardham.

The 800-metre-long flyover was constructed by the Public Works Department (PWD) and opened for traffic in January 2019 but its loops were under construction. A PWD official said that the construction of cloverleaf was over long back but its opening was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic and also because of streetscaping of a small portion of the road beneath the flyover, reports news agency PTI. "The delay occurred because of the construction work that slowed down due to restrictions on construction activities first due to rising pollution levels in winters and then shortage of material due to Covid-19 restrictions," the official said.

Another PWD official said that some portion of the link road has also been widened near the flyover to accommodate the extra traffic. He said that the estimated cost of the construction of the two loops and widening of the road is approximately ₹40 crore.

At present, the road beneath the flyover is closed because of construction activities hence motorists have to take a detour to reach destinations in central and New Delhi.

The commuters going to Mayur Vihar-I from Noida have to travel nearly a kilometre extra to take a U-turn from underneath the NH-24 flyover. Vehicles going towards Akshardham from Mayur Vihar-I have to travel around a kilometre towards Noida to take a U-turn from underneath another flyover on the link road. With the cloverleaf of the flyover now opened, it will reduce the travel time.