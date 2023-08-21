Temporary MCD employees will be regularised, may take some time: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said all temporary employees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be regularised.

Kejriwal said MCD employees will make Delhi the cleanest city of the country in the next two-three years. (@ArvindKejriwal)

Kejriwal was addressing a felicitation programme organised by the MCD highlighting the timely payment of salaries.

Around 370 sanitation workers were also handed over regularisation certificates at the ceremony.

“It is my guarantee, and we will fulfill this commitment. It is a big task, and it may take some time, but everyone will be regularised,” he added.

Kejriwal added that all Group A, B, C and D category workers are getting salaries on the first day of the month.

“It happened last time in 2010. Everyone is getting salary on time after 13 years and everyone should be congratulated for it,” he added.

The CM added that an honest AAP-led government was in place in the MCD and will soon make it financially reliant.

The chief minister said the house tax collections have gone up in the past few months.

“There is less corruption while people have also started paying taxes knowing their money will be put to good use. When we started, the Delhi government was also in losses, but now it has surplus funds despite water-electricity being free among other welfare schemes. Soon, MCD will also stand on its feet with same workers and officers,” he said.

Citing Indore’s example as being the cleanest city in the country, Kejriwal said MCD employees will make Delhi the cleanest city of the country in the next two-three years.

The municipal elections in Delhi were held on December 4 and AAP won 134 seats out of 250, defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) which was in power for the past 15 years.

Kejriwal highlighted the fact that under previous set up, MCD workers saw salary pendency for three to four months.

“70% of workers’ time was spent on protests to get salaries. Now everyone is happy. MCD’s main job is to clean Delhi. You have started a mega sanitation campaign and we will link all the people of Delhi with this drive. In the next few months, Delhi will become a cleaner city. I will fulfill all the guarantees made before the elections” he added.

Meanwhile, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor criticised the felicitation ceremony.

“Delhi CM Kejriwal has been promising voters of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh that once in power, AAP will regularise all temporary government employees and he should take lead to regularise the temporary employees of MCD first to set an example,” he added.

Kapoor alleged that AAP functionaries had been pressurising employee unions to make the workers attend the forcibly arranged programme to felicitate the chief minister.

