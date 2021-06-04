Delhi CM Kejriwal to hold 2 meetings, discuss likely Covid-19 third wave preps

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is set to hold two meetings on Friday to discuss preparations for the possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic. "The CM will meet the expert committee at 11 and the preparation committee at 3,” Kejriwal’s office said in a tweet.

A 13-member committee was constituted by the Delhi government on May 27 to prepare an action plan for a possible third wave of Covid-19 in the country. The panel is tasked with assessing the current status and projected requirements of the health infrastructure such as hospitals, oxygen plants and drug supplies in the city.

Learning from the mistakes, the government has also set up another eight-member expert panel to devise a strategy for mitigation and management of the third wave of Covid-19.

India was hit by a catastrophic second wave of Covid-19 as the daily numbers of cases and deaths jumped to unprecedented levels, overwhelming the healthcare system. People were running from pillar to post to secure basic beds with oxygen set up, oxygen concentrators and even basic medicines. The national capital also suffered the brunt of the second wave as it led to crematoriums running out of space to bury the dead.

The trajectory is now on the downward trend, however, many experts and the government have warned people to not let their guards down due to the impending third wave. As of Friday morning, the country has a total caseload of 28,574,350 and its death toll stands at 340,702.

On June 2, a report by India's largest public sector bank, the State Bank of India (SBI), suggested that the intensity of the third wave could be as severe as the second wave. In the five-page-long report, the bank said that the average duration of the third wave of the pandemic in the worst-hit countries is 98 days as against 108 days during the second wave.

Delhi has been under lockdown since April 9 in view of the massive surge in Covid-19 cases. The situation has, however, improved significantly now. On Thursday, the city recorded 487 new Covid cases and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours in the capital, according to the daily health bulletin.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON