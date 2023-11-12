Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM Kejriwal visits families of Manish Sisodia, MP Sanjay Singh on Diwali

Delhi CM Kejriwal visits families of Manish Sisodia, MP Sanjay Singh on Diwali

ByHT News Desk
Nov 12, 2023 06:00 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the families of his jailed former deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MP Sanjay Singh on Diwali.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal meets families of MP Sanjay Singh and Dy CM Manish Sisodia (ANI)

Delhi CM met Sisodia’s family at AB 17 Mathura Road, the premises which is now officially allocated to Delhi minister Atishi. The same premises were earlier allotted to Sisodia. This comes a day after Sisodia, on a special permission from the court, visited his ailing wife.

After the brief meet, Kejriwal left for Sanjay Singh’s house who has also been arrested in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case.

On Saturday, accompanied by police personnel, Sisodia reached his home on Mathura Road in a prison van at around 10am and returned to the jail after the meeting time lapsed in the evening.

During the brief meeting with his wife, the AAP leader lighted diyas on 'Choti Diwali'.

Sharing a photo of Sisodia hugging his wife as he was leaving his house to return to jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, "This picture is very painful."

"Is it right to do such injustice to a person who gave hope to the poor children of the country?" Kejriwal wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI on February 26 and by the ED on March 9 in the liquor case. The Supreme Court recently rejected Sisodia's bail petition, following earlier rejections by the High Court and trial court.

AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh is also under judicial custody in the Delhi Excise policy money laundering case until November 24.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Topics
diwali arvind kejriwal manish sisodia sanjay singh
