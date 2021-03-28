Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM Kejriwal won't attend public Holi programmes due to Covid-19 spike
delhi news

Delhi CM Kejriwal won't attend public Holi programmes due to Covid-19 spike

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 28, 2021 02:43 PM IST
On Saturday, Delhi reported 1,558 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours for the third day in a row, taking the total number of cases to 6,55,834.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he will not attend any public Holi programme in view of the increasing number of coronavirus cases and appealed to people to celebrate the festival with their families and avoid crowds.

"Cases of coronavirus have increased in the last few days. In view of this, I am not attending Holi programs being organised in public this time. I appeal to all of you to celebrate Holi with your family and avoid crowds. Follow the rules of coronavirus prevention," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi L-G Anil Baijal wishes people on Shab-e-Barat, urges all to stay home

Denizens plan to shift gears from ‘super spreader areas’ to shop indoors, stay safe

Animal lovers rejoice: Delhi Zoo to reopen in an artsy avatar!

Covid-19 vaccination centre set up inside Delhi's Tihar Jail

On Saturday, Delhi reported 1,558 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours - third day in a row when the tally went over 1,500 - taking the total number of cases to 6,55,834.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navaratri.

On March 1, the second phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive began in the national capital. In the first phase, that started from January 16, over 3.6 lakh beneficiaries comprising healthcare workers and frontline workers, were vaccinated in Delhi.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP