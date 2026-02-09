Delhi CM launches new projects in Shalimar Bagh, shows ₹250cr work report

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday launched multiple civic infrastructure development projects in her assembly constituency Shalimar Bagh, to mark one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Delhi government. The CM also presented a 32-page report of works undertaken in the constituency over the past year. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta (Arvind Yadav/HT)

The inauguration event was held at the District Park in Pitampura, where CM Gupta also addressed residents. She said development works worth ₹250 crore had been initiated or completed in the Shalimar Bagh assembly segment, while several large-scale infrastructure projects amounting to thousands of crores were currently underway.

“In the past one year, we have focused on ensuring that development reaches every lane and household of Shalimar Bagh. These streets, markets and neighbourhoods shaped my childhood. The opportunity to serve this area is the result of people’s affection and blessings,” Gupta said.

Further, Gupta highlighted the redevelopment of District Park started by construction of new entry gates, fountains, public toilets, footpaths and other civic amenities, stating that these works were aimed at improving daily life for residents.

She also outlined the upcoming projects, including a proposed elevated road along the Munak Canal, canal-side beautification, Chhath ghats, a modern auditorium, model schools, community halls, expansion of an Ayurvedic hospital, upgraded mother-and-child care centres and new sports facilities.

Gupta said road relaying, drain upgrades, improved street lighting, park development and market redevelopment were being taken up across the constituency, as highlighted in the report.

The development works undertaken in the constituency as mentioned in the report included road reconstruction from Haiderpur Metro Station to Mukundpur Chowk, metro station renaming and connectivity upgrades, widening and strengthening of key roads from Prembari Pul to Singhu Border, drainage improvement works, elevated UER road and underpass projects, power infrastructure overhaul including 11,000 KV power lines going underground, urban renewal works in villages and colonies, installation of CCTV cameras, improved healthcare infrastructure and encroachment removal and green development, freeing thousands of square yards of public land, developing parks, sports facilities, cycling tracks, walking paths and lake/riverfront rejuvenation projects.

“Our effort is to ensure that basic infrastructure is strengthened in a time-bound manner,” she said.

Acknowledging the Centre’s role, the CM also offered credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for support.

“The coordination between the central government and Delhi government has accelerated infrastructure projects such as flyovers, road networks, metro expansion and the introduction of electric buses,” she said.