Delhi CM lays foundation for 53 projects in unauthorised colonies

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday laid the foundation stones for 53 development projects worth ₹214.12 crore in unauthorised colonies across five Assembly constituencies, with the works expected to benefit around 175,000 residents, officials said.

Delhi CM during a press conference on Sunday. (Arvind Yadav/HT Photo)

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The projects, spread across Kirari, Bawana, Mundka, Narela and Nangloi Jat, primarily focus on improving roads and drainage infrastructure in areas that have reported prolonged problems of waterlogging and damaged roads.

According to the Delhi government, the projects will cover 1,062 roads and lanes across 27 unauthorised colonies. The works will develop around 89.82km of roads and 147.69km of drainage network.

“Roads, drains, sewerage and drainage are basic rights of every citizen. Our objective is to ensure that the benefits of development reach every lane and every area of Delhi,” Gupta said.

Kirari will account for the largest share of the projects, with 27 works worth ₹105.51 crore planned across 14 unauthorised colonies. The works include development of 640 roads and lanes, covering 50.71km of roads and 101.42km of drainage network.

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{{^usCountry}} In Bawana, nine projects worth ₹38.83 crore have been planned, while Mundka will get five projects costing ₹22.05 crore. Narela will take up four projects worth ₹14.48 crore, and Nangloi Jat will take up eight projects worth ₹33.25 crore. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Bawana, nine projects worth ₹38.83 crore have been planned, while Mundka will get five projects costing ₹22.05 crore. Narela will take up four projects worth ₹14.48 crore, and Nangloi Jat will take up eight projects worth ₹33.25 crore. {{/usCountry}}

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Paving roads and lanes is also expected to improve local connectivity and reduce dust from damaged and unpaved surfaces.

The projects were launched as part of the Delhi government’s Seva Sankalp campaign.

“Development will reach every lane and every household in Delhi. Long-pending problems will be resolved through planned development and time-bound implementation,” Gupta said.

PWD and water minister Parvesh Verma said the projects aimed to take development beyond major roads and into residential lanes in unauthorised colonies. Social welfare minister Ravindra Indraj Singh, North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia, cabinet ministers Ashish Sood and Ravindra Indraj Singh, MLAs Raj Karan, Manoj Shokeen and Gajendra Daral, besides other public representatives, attended the foundation stone-laying ceremony.