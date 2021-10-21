Delhi CM meets Polish ambassador, discusses solid waste management

New Delhi: Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday held a meeting with Adam Burakowski, the ambassador of Poland to India, to discuss ways to collaborate on proper solid waste management in the city and promote tourism.

In a statement issued after the meeting, Kejriwal said the Delhi government especially sought Poland’s expertise in solid waste management: “We are very pleased with the offer we have received from Poland in this matter. The urban development minister of the Delhi government is looking into the issue. In this regard, a discussion can be held in detail between the minister of urban development and the top companies of Poland who specialise in this. They can give their presentations to the ministry.”

He also said that Poland will closely help the Delhi government in promoting tourism in the national capital.

Burakowski too praised the “development work being done by the Delhi government”. In a statement issued by the Delhi government, Burakowski said, “I have been following CM Kejriwal’s work since the days of India Against Corruption and I am very impressed to see his work. At the same time, I am also very impressed by the historic development work being done by the Delhi government under his leadership. I have visited Chandni Chowk many times. I am amazed at how beautifully the entire area has been redeveloped. Honestly, the work done by the Delhi government in government schools is very inspiring. Poland looks forward to working closely with Delhi to advance the public facilities and we would be happy to collaborate with it in solid waste management.”

“Earlier, solid waste used to be a challenge in Poland too, but we worked efficiently towards solid waste management. Today we have beaches on the banks of the river and cleanliness is everywhere in the country. We would be happy to share our solutions to help Delhi in solid waste management. I understand that a large part of the pollution that plagues Delhi comes from other states, but implementing concrete solutions can solve this problem to a great extent,” he said.