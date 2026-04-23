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Delhi CM notes shortcomings during check at Aruna Asaf Ali hospital; pulls up officials

Delhi CM notes shortcomings during check at Aruna Asaf Ali hospital; pulls up officials

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 06:40 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday conducted a surprise inspection of Aruna Asaf Ali hospital and took to task the authorities for "medicine shortage and poor sanitation", a CMO statement said.

Delhi CM notes shortcomings during check at Aruna Asaf Ali hospital; pulls up officials

The chief minister instructed hospital administration to ensure medicines, drinking water, hygiene and maintain other facilities according to the summer season.

The unannounced visit exposed medicine shortages and poor sanitation, for which Gupta took to task the hospital administration officials, the statement said.

She directed that the patients must be provided with medicines on the same day they are checked by the doctors.

Gupta toured the OPD, patient wards, pharmacy counters, sanitation systems, water supply, digital services and other key departments.

Interacting with the patients and their attendants, she sought first-hand feedback on the hospital's functioning and ordered immediate corrective measures on receiving complaints, it said.

During the visit, several elderly patients told the chief minister they had been standing in queues since 8 am without being attended to by the doctors, the statement said.

"Our resolve is that every citizen of Delhi should experience a healthcare system that ensures timely treatment, availability of modern facilities, clean environment, services to the patients in a dignified manner," Gupta said in a post on X.

She said that her government is working in the direction of providing dependable health services to every household, and making each hospital a centre of service, sensitivity and trust.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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