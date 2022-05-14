Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
delhi news

Delhi CM on Mundka fire tragedy: 'Those found responsible won't be spared'

Arvind Kejriwal, who visited the fire site with his deputy Manish Sisodia, also announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh for each victim's family and ₹50,000 for each person who was injured.
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (ANI)
Published on May 14, 2022 11:33 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday promised ‘stringent action’ against those found guilty for a fire tragedy in the national capital's Mundka, as he arrived there to take stock of the situation, along with his deputy, Manish Sisodia.

“I have ordered a magisterial inquiry In the case today. Those found responsible in the findings will not be spared and stringent action will be taken. Delhi government will give compensation of 10 lakh to the families of the deceased,” Kejriwal said, after inspecting the fire site.

Each person who was injured will get a compensation of 50,000, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

On Friday, a blaze engulfed a three-story building in west Delhi's Mundka, resulting in at least 27 people losing their lives, with several more critically injured. Also, a total of 29 people--24 women and five men--are missing, the Delhi Police said.

 

“DNA tests will be conducted to identify bodies in the minimum time possible. Whether some of those missing could be among the victims is being looked into,” said DCP (Outer) Sameer Sharma.

The police have already arrested two people in connection with the incident, which took place near the busy Mundka station of the Delhi Metro.

Delhi has seen several fire tragedies, including in June 1997 in Uphaar cinema hall, in which 59 people were killed. The Mundka incident is the worst since the 2019 Anaj Mandi fire, that led to 43 deaths.

