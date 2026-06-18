Delhi CM orders high alert ahead of monsoon

New Delhi: The Delhi government on Wednesday issued the Flood Control Order-2026 and directed all departments to remain on high alert ahead of monsoon.

She directed departments to closely monitor vulnerable areas and said negligence would not be tolerated. (HT Archive)

Chief minister Rekha Gupta warned that officials would be held accountable for waterlogging and preparedness lapses.

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Chairing a meeting of the Apex Committee at the Delhi Secretariat, Gupta said the focus is on preventing disasters through advance planning rather than responding after emergencies occur.

She directed departments to closely monitor vulnerable areas and said negligence would not be tolerated.

Under the new order, a nodal officer will be appointed for every identified waterlogging point. Officials said the Central Flood Control Room has been functioning round-the-clock since June 15, while sector committees have been formed under cabinet ministers Parvesh Sahib Singh, Ashish Sood and Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department said over 3 million metric tonne of silt has been removed from 77 drains, including 22 major drains, surpassing this year’s desilting target. The number of pumps available for flood management has been increased to over 243, while 41 boats have been deployed for rescue operations, said officials.

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{{^usCountry}} The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said desilting work was underway in 793 major drains and control rooms had been set up in all 12 zones. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) said desilting work was underway in 793 major drains and control rooms had been set up in all 12 zones. {{/usCountry}}