Delhi CM urges youth to raise their voice for nation

New Delhi The CM at a public hearing on Wednesday. (@gupta_rekha)

Speaking at a content creators’ summit organised by ISKCON on Wednesday, Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta urged the youth to play a proactive role in safeguarding India’s cultural values, calling them the “warriors of nation and culture.” Gupta said it was the duty of every young citizen to raise their voice whenever “civilisational or cultural values were being undermined”, a statement from her office said.

Gupta said that the youth brigade must continue to grow, for the nation needs them now. “It is not acceptable that someone points fingers at our country and we remain silent. The time has come to respond,” she said.

She added: “Whenever we witness the plundering of culture, or see civilisation and values being eroded, it becomes our duty to raise our voices. As followers of Lord Krishna, we must show the same courage, the strength to call out wrongs, no matter how powerful the wrongdoer may be. If each of us contributes, even in small ways, to the nation and society, change is inevitable.”

More than 500 content creators participated in the event. Union environment minister Bhupender Yadav and Delhi minister Kapil Mishra were also present.

The chief minister said that the battles “fought through mobile phones and computers, is just as important as the one fought with weapons on the border.”

“Whenever we see culture being undermined, or civilization and values being erased, we must raise our voices. As followers of Lord Krishna, we must show the courage to call out wrongs, no matter how powerful the wrongdoer may be. If each of us begins to contribute, even in small ways, to the nation and society, change is certain,” she said.

On the occasion, ISKCON announced a Mega Youth Event in Delhi on October 12, with around 15,000 young participants, dedicated to the “Drug-Free India” campaign and the “Viksit Bharat” initiative.