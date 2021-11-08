Delhi Commission for Women sends notice to JustDial for helping ‘sex rackets’

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday said they issued a notice to Justdial — an Indian tech firm that provides a digital directory for a range of services — “to investigate its role in promoting sex rackets in spas” in the Capital. The commission has also issued a notice to the Delhi Police crime branch, asking them to register a case in the matter.

In a press statement issued on Monday, the DCW said the commission had received “several complaints” of alleged prostitution rackets being run from spas in the city, which prompted them to set up a team to look probe the allegations. The team used JustDial and asked for contact details of spas operating in south Delhi.

“Within 24 hours, the team received over 15 calls and 32 WhatsApp messages from spas, with pictures of more than 150 young girls, along with the rates of their ‘services’. While the team only requested details for spa service, the same was automatically construed as a request for sex and the so-called spas immediately provided details regarding the illegal prostitution activities they were indulging in,” said the DCW statement.

The commission asked the Delhi Police’s crime branch to register an FIR.

It also issued a notice to the managing director (MD) of Justdial Limited, seeking their presence before the commission on November 12, along with details explaining the company’s policy for background checks of the ‘spas’ listed with them. They have been also asked to inform the details of the spas which sent the commission’s team the messages for providing sexual services as well as the amount of money taken by Justdial to list them on their site.

Justdial could not be reached for comment on the matter.

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal said, “The blatancy and impunity with which prostitution rackets are operating in the Capital is shocking. We have summoned Justdial to investigate their role in the matter and have also issued a notice to Delhi Police for immediately registering a FIR and arrest the people involved. The commission is against objectification and commercial sexual exploitation of girls and their and shall leave no stone unturned to stop it.”

A police officer, who did not want to be named said, “Action will be taken as per the law once we receive the notice and conduct an inquiry into the allegations”.