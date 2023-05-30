Congress leaders oppose backing AAP at meet with top brass

Delhi Congress leaders spoke against extending support to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over a central government’s ordinance that seeks to restore the Union government-appointed lieutenant governor’s control over the transfer and postings of bureaucrats in the Capital.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal at the AICC headquarters. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Several Delhi Congress leaders joined the deliberations at a high-level huddle of the party that was attended by party president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal. The meeting was held to discuss issues related to the upcoming assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, and finalised the party’s stand over support to the AAP against the ordinance promulgated on May 19.

“Most of the leaders suggested to the central leadership that they should not have any alliance with Arvind Kejriwal because of his unpredictable track record. The leaders said that the party should not support Kejriwal because all central governments have sought to exercise more power in Delhi since it is the national capital — a stand that has been consistent with the party’s stated position over the matter,” said a Delhi Congress leader, who attended the meeting and asked not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Delhi Congress president Anil Kumar, and former Delhi MPs Ajay Maken and Jai Prakash Aggarwal were among the local leaders at the meeting.

The AAP did not respond to the developments.

The AAP is involved in a fresh tussle with the Centre which has stemmed from a longstanding issue regarding the control over bureaucrats in the Capital. While the contentious matter was seemingly put to rest by a Supreme Court judgment on May 11 that granted the state government most of the powers over services, an ordinance promulgated by the central government days later effectively nullified the top court’s order. It also strengthened the position of the lieutenant governor, allowing him to act in “sole discretion” in deciding matters related to the transfer and posting of bureaucrats.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This has prompted the Kejriwal-led government to embark upon garnering Opposition support against the May 19 ordinance, which needs to be passed by the Parliament within six weeks of its re-assembly, or it lapses.

Some Congress leaders have also criticised the AAP publicly on the issue, leading to sparring between the two parties.

A second Delhi Congress leader, seeking anonymity, said the central leadership was told not to support Kejriwal on the ordinance “because in case the Congress manages to come to power at the Centre and the AAP continues to rule Delhi, the situation may become embarrassing”.

A third Delhi Congress leader said that they opposed any truck with Kejriwal because the AAP has in the past “demanded stripping Rajiv Gandhi of the Bharat Ratna, levelled baseless allegations against several senior Congress leaders and used them for political purposes”.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The central leadership did not make a comment, they just listened to our suggestions,” said the leader.