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Delhi consumer forum orders bus operator to pay compensation for delayed wedding procession

Delhi consumer forum orders bus operator to pay compensation for delayed wedding procession

Published on: May 08, 2026 06:54 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Delhi consumer commission has directed a transport service provider to refund money and pay compensation to a man whose wedding procession was delayed after a hired bus allegedly broke down on the way to Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh.

Delhi consumer forum orders bus operator to pay compensation for delayed wedding procession

The Delhi District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission presided over by the President Divya Jyoti Jaipuriar and Judicial Member Rashmi Bansal was hearing a complaint filed by Kapil Kumar against a bus operator alleging deficiency in service.

In an order dated May 5, the commission said, "With the extent of inconvenience caused, the delay in reaching the destination, and the resultant mental agony and social embarrassment suffered by the complainant, this commission is of the considered view that compensation should be just, reasonable, and proportionate to the circumstances of the case."

According to the complaint, Kumar had booked a bus in October 2022 for his wedding procession scheduled on December 8, 2022.

He alleged that the bus arrived late, took a wrong route through Jewar and eventually broke down around midnight when it was still about 58 kilometres away from the destination.

"The commission takes judicial notice that a marriage ceremony is a time bound event, and delay in arrival of the Barat causes inconvenience not only to the complainant but to both families and guests, resulting in embarrassment, distress, and loss of dignity in a social setting," the order read.

It also observed that the operator failed to show that any alternative arrangements were made after the breakdown.

"The failure to provide timely service and absence of contingency arrangements after breakdown clearly reflect deficiency in service," the commission said.

The commission held the transport operator guilty of deficiency in service and ordered it to refund 14,000 paid by the complainant along with 50,000 compensation for mental agony, harassment and inconvenience.

The commission declined compensation claims relating to expenses for alternative buses, saying sufficient documentary proof was not produced.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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