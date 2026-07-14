Delhi court allows NIA to dispose remains of Red Fort blast victims

A Delhi court on Monday granted the National Investigation Agency (NIA) permission to dispose of the body parts of the Red Fort bomb blast victims, including those of the alleged suicide bomber, with dignity and in accordance with religious customs.

Security personnel at the spot after an explosion in a car near the Red Fort last year. (HT Archive)

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The order was passed by principal district and sessions judge Pitamber Dutt of Patiala House Courts while ruling on an NIA application seeking to dispose of biological remains collected from the blast site as part of case evidence.

Public prosecutor Madhav Khurana, appearing for NIA, informed the court that the body parts were decomposing and stored with the forensics unit, adding that their evidentiary value had been fully utilised through forensic analysis, making further preservation unnecessary.

The court order said, “NIA should dispose of the biological body parts of the deceased and the accused with full human dignity and as per their religious belief.”

The Red Fort blast occurred on November 10, 2025, when a vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated near Lal Quila Metro Station, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The explosion, which happened during heavy traffic, caused extensive damage to nearby properties and vehicles. Investigations identified Umar un-Nabi, a doctor from Jammu and Kashmir, as the alleged suicide bomber inside the explosives-laden vehicle.

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{{^usCountry}} A day later, NIA registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A day later, NIA registered a case under sections 16 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and section 3 and 4 of the Explosive Substances Act. {{/usCountry}}

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The agency, till December last year, had arrested persons for allegedly conspiring and providing technical and logistical support to Nabi. Some of those arrested were linked to Al-Falah University in Faridabad, where they either worked or taught.

NIA has filed two chargesheets in the case, attributing the attack to a conspiracy dubbed “Operation Heavenly Hind,” allegedly in planning since 2022. NIA has filed two chargesheets in the case, attributing the attack to a conspiracy dubbed “Operation Heavenly Hind,” allegedly in planning since 2022. Last month, the agency filed a supplementary chargesheet naming three more individuals, taking the total number of accused to 13. NIA has stated that Nabi was the prime accused who masterminded the entire attack with a network of radicalised individuals, including doctors, facilitators and logistics providers, allegedly behind the execution of the terrorist blast.