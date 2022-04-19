Delhi court asks ASI not to remove Ganesha idols from Qutub complex

A Delhi court has directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to remove two idols of Lord Ganesha from the Qutub Minar complex till further directions.

The two idols are called ‘Ulta Ganesh’ and ‘Ganesha in cage’, and are located in the compound of the 12th-century monument, which Unesco designated a World Heritage Site by in 1993.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Additional district judge Nikhil Chopra, in an April 13 order, asked that status quo be maintained till the next hearing.

The court was hearing a suit filed by advocate Hari Shankar Jain on behalf of Jain deity Tirthankar Lord Rishabh Dev, claiming that 27 temples were partly demolished by Qutubuddin Aibak, a general in the army of Muhammad Gauri, and that the Quwwat-ul-Islam mosque was raised inside the complex by reusing the material.

The judge noted that “although it is impressed by ASI that they do not contemplate the removal of the idols at this stage, counsel for the ASI has candidly stated that he has no directions as to whether there is any possibility of relocation of idols in near future, the concern of the appellant, that ASI was likely to remove the idols to one of the National Museums as mere artifacts, could not be lost sight of.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On behalf of the plaintiff, the counsel said there were two idols of Lord Ganesha situated in the premises, since “time immemorial” and that he apprehended that the ASI was likely to move them to a National Museum as “mere artifacts”.

The plaintiff had said it would imply injury to the sentiments of not only the appellants but also various sections of the public who assert faith in the said idols.

Opposing the application, the counsel for ASI said the apprehensions of the appellant were misplaced, as the ASI was not contemplating any removal or shifting of the idols as of now. Shifting them will involve permissions from various agencies and have national implications as it would amount to a policy decision, the ASI had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The matter will be heard on May 17.