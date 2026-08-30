New Delhi, A Delhi court has convicted a man in a 2021 dowry death case, saying an immediately proximate link is established between the demand for dowry and cruelty soon before his wife committed suicide.

Delhi court convicts man for wife's dowry death in 2021; says link between harassment and wife's suicide

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Additional Sessions Judge Syed Zishan Ali Warsi convicted Surender Yadav under Sections 304B and 498A of the Indian Penal Code.

According to the prosecution, the accused was a habitual gambler and drinker who frequently assaulted his wife Pooja.

Yadav had demanded money from Pooja on various pretexts, including repaying his gambling debts, after the couple tied the knot in 2017.

Pooja was found hanging in her matrimonial home in Palam Colony on January 5, 2021.

In a 75-page verdict dated August 25, the court said, "Considering the testimonies of the witnesses, it is established by the prosecution that the demand of money or dowry was made soon before her death and for the purpose of fulfilment of demand of dowry deceased Pooja was subjected to cruelty by beating for three days as narrated on telephone by the deceased to her father."

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{{^usCountry}} "Thus, a live and immediately proximate link is established between the demand of dowry and cruelty soon before the death of deceased Pooja and the same remained credible, consistent and trustworthy," the court said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Thus, a live and immediately proximate link is established between the demand of dowry and cruelty soon before the death of deceased Pooja and the same remained credible, consistent and trustworthy," the court said. {{/usCountry}}

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It said the prosecution has proved beyond a reasonable doubt that soon before her death, Pooja was subjected to cruelty and harassment for demand of dowry.

The judge noted the victim had called her father just two days before her death, crying and stating that she had been beaten for three consecutive days over money demands.

The court dismissed the husband's defence that Pooja had ended her life due to depression caused by financial hardships during the Covid pandemic.

The court said the absence of independent neighbours as witnesses was not fatal to the case, as dowry harassment usually occurs within the "four walls of a matrimonial home" where outsiders are rarely present.

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"The prosecution has proved its case beyond reasonable doubt," the court said, adding the accused is liable for conviction under both sections.

The court has listed the matter for September 7 to hear arguments on the quantum of sentence.

Under Section 304B, the punishment is "imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than seven years but which may extend to imprisonment for life."

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.