Delhi court dismisses police plea seeking 5-day custody of Navneet Kalra

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed police’s plea seeking five-day police custody of businessman Navneet Kalra in connection with the case of alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators at a restaurant in south Delhi.

Advocate Vineet Malhotra appearing for Kalra opposed the plea of Delhi Police seeking further police custody and said Kalra was fully cooperating in the investigation.

On Thursday the court observed that police remand of the accused was not warranted in the case pertaining to the alleged hoarding of oxygen concentrators.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted raids at 13 premises linked to Kalra and another businessman Gagan Duggal.

The ED team seized 150 foreign brand liquor bottles from Kalra’s residence, officials told Hindustan Times.

The ED’s probe, according to two officials, has revealed that both Kalra and Duggal had imported more than 7,000 oxygen concentrators from China in the past one month and sold them at exorbitant rates.

The ED registered a case earlier this week to investigate the money trail of sale and purchase of oxygen concentrators and beneficiaries of hoarded concentrators.

Earlier on May 7, the Delhi Police had busted an oxygen concentrator black-marketing racket during a raid and seized 105 such concentrators from two upscale restaurants in Delhi's Khan Market area. The two restaurants, namely Khan Chacha and Town Hall, are owned by Kalra.