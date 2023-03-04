Delhi court extends Manish Sisodia’s CBI custody by 2 days

A Delhi court on Saturday extended by two days the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody of former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who was arrested by the agency on Sunday in connection with the alleged irregularities in the city government’s Excise Policy 2021-22.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia was produced before the Rouse Avenue court in Delhi on Saturday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on Monday, Sisodia was sent to five days CBI custody by the Delhi Rouse Avenue court after he was produced before the court. The central agency on Saturday sought extension of his custody by three days but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader’s counsel vehemently opposed the application.

CBI submitted before the court that in the five days custody granted to them, they had interrogated Sisodia at length, however, he moved a petition before the Supreme Court due to which the agency lost one day during the proceedings of the top court.

CBI also said that Sisodia continued to not cooperate and be evasive with his answers during the interrogation.

The counsel for CBI sought three days custody stating that they have to confront Sisodia with a few excise officials and certain documents which are missing are to be traced to unearth the conspiracy further.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Senior advocate Dayan Krishnan appearing for Sisodia along with senior advocate Mohit Mathur vehemently opposed the application stating that non-cooperation and waiting for him to confess cannot be a ground for seeking custody remand.

“CBI is treating me well and everyone respects me and is not using third degree, but repeated questioning for 9 to 10 hours is also like mental harassment,” Sisodia told the court.

His counsel also pointed out that there must be compelling reasons presented before the court while seeking extension of police custody.

“Remand is exception. You’ve 15 days doesn’t mean court will give 15 days. Court will have to see. What is the compelling reason?” he submitted

Advocate Mohit Mathur pointed out that in this whole case the health condition of Manish Sisodia’s wife, who has been suffering multiple sclerosis, has been brushed aside.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Special judge Prevention of Corruption Act, M. K. Nagpal after hearing the submissions of the parties extended Sisodia’s CBI custody by two days.

Sisodia had also moved a bail application before the court on Friday citing that no fruitful purpose would be served by keeping him in custody and that all the other co-accused have been granted bail in the matter.

The court also sought CBI’s reply to the bail application moved by Sisodia and has listed the bail application for further hearing on March 10.

On Tuesday, Sisodia approached the Supreme Court seeking bail and quashing of the first information report (FIR). The top court, however, refused to intervene and pointed out that he had sufficient legal remedies to exhaust before approaching the top court of the country.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“.....you have full alternate remedies available (but) you have come directly to this court against arrest and for bail. How do we entertain it here?” the Supreme Court said.

Sisodia, who held the portfolios of excise and education along with other departments in the Delhi government, gave his resignation hours after the Supreme Court junked his plea.