Tillu Tajpuria murder: Delhi court extends police custody of six accused

A Delhi court on Friday extended the police custody of six accused in the murder case of gangster Tillu Tajpuria by 3 days

Tillu Tajpuria was murdered outside his Tihar cell by members of a rival group. (PTI photo)

Chief metropolitan magistrate Snighdha Sarvaria conducted the hearing in a closed court room as the six accused were physically produced before the court.

The Delhi Police sought three days extension of police custody of the accused to conduct sustained interrogation.

The court allowed the application extending the custody of the accused till May 15.

The court had on May 8 sent four accused arrested by the Delhi Police special cell to four days police custody.

The special cell further arrested two other accused on May 9 and were produced before the court on May 10. They were also sent to police custody for a period of two days.

Tillu was brutally attacked inside the Tihar Jail courtyard on May 2 by the four accused members of a rival gang, and stabbed in full view of the security personnel and other prisoners.

HT had earlier accessed the CCTV footage which showed that at least 10 jail officials, including at least eight armed security personnel, stood in a ring around the courtyard as Tillu was attacked.

On May 5, eight security personnel of Tihar Jail were suspended for negligence and lapses that led to the attack.

The Delhi Police special cell, which is probing the murder, will also investigate if jail staffers were involved in the execution or planning of the attack.