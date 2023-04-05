Delhi excise policy case: Court extends interim bail of accused Sameer Mahendru

A Delhi court on Wednesday extended the interim bail granted to Sameer Mahendru, one of the accused in the money laundering case pertaining to the now scrapped Delhi liquor excise policy, for a period of seven days while adjourning the matter due to the ongoing protest by advocates. He was earlier granted 30 days interim bail ending on March 29. (Representative file image)

Mahendru moved an application for the extension of his interim bail on the grounds that he has been recommended a lower back surgery by the doctors.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) submitted the verification reports which were awaited of the medical documents annexed by Mahendru in his application seeking extension of his interim bail.

Mahendru was, on the last date of hearing, March 29, granted seven days extension on his interim bail as ED had submitted that the medical documents which Mahendru had submitted along with the application were sent for verification and the reports for some of them had been received while some were awaited.

Advocate Dhruv Gupta sought adjournment from the court submitting that the bar is abstaining from arguing the cases as a protest against the murder of advocate Virender Narwal, which occurred on April 1 in Delhi’s Dwarka.

Delhi Rouse Avenue Court special judge MK Nagpal taking note of the protest, has listed the matter for hearing on April 12.

Mahendru was on February 28 granted interim bail for 30 days as he had to undergo a surgery for removal of his gall bladder stone and treatment for his back pain.

ED had earlier alleged that Mahendru is the kingpin and the focal point around which the entire criminal conspiracy developed and he was essential to the cartel’s establishment and ensuring the repayment of the kickback amounts.

Mahendru has been chargesheeted by both the federal investigating agencies.

He has been granted bail by Delhi Rouse Avenue Court in the case registered by CBI while he has been granted interim bail in the case registered by ED.

His regular bail application in the ED case was denied by the court.