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Delhi court grants bail to ex-official accused of diverting funds from India’s Geneva Mission

Delhi court grants bail to ex-official accused of diverting funds from India’s Geneva Mission

Published on: May 04, 2026 08:43 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, A Delhi court on Monday granted bail to a former accounts officer accused of swindling more than 2 lakh Swiss francs from India's Permanent Mission in Geneva to fund his crypto-gambling ventures.

Delhi court grants bail to ex-official accused of diverting funds from India’s Geneva Mission

Special Judge Vijeta Singh Rawat was hearing the third regular bail application of Mohit, who joined the Permanent Mission in Geneva on December 17, 2024, as an assistant section officer.

The court noted the allegations against the accused, according to which he dishonestly manipulated or forged payment instruments pertaining to the Mission's account with Union Bank of Switzerland and also made unauthorised withdrawals.

"Despite the severity of allegations and well planned, sophisticated, consistent, repeated and mechanised acts which bore on the mind of this court while dismissing the previous bail application on January 22, 2026, it also cannot be lost sight of that despite investigation having continued for months, there are still certain queries that the Investigating Officer needs to respond to..." it said.

It granted Mohit the relief "subject to all statutory conditions on filing of bail bond for 75,000 along with one surety of like amount".

The court further directed that the accused would not leave the country.

According to the prosecution, Mohit surreptitiously replaced some of the vendor QR codes with a self-generated QR code, which diverted the payments to his personal account in UBS instead of the vendor's account.

The accused, it was alleged, managed to conceal the diversion of funds by editing the monthly bank statements, replacing his name with that of the intended vendor.

The doctored statements were then used during routine reconciliations, effectively neutralising a key financial safeguard and allowing the misappropriations to proceed undetected for months, the prosecution said.

It said the scam surfaced when auditors noticed duplicate payments to a local vendor prompting an in-depth review of the transactions.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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