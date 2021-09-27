Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi court imposes 5,000 cost on police for seeking adjournment in riots case
delhi news

Delhi court imposes 5,000 cost on police for seeking adjournment in riots case

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Arun Kumar Garg, on September 25, fined the city police after it failed to comply with an order on April 12 by which the court had directed the investigating officer to supply a copy of the charge sheet to one of the accused
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 27, 2021 11:32 PM IST
At least 53 people were killed in the northeast Delhi riots. (AFP)

New Delhi: A Delhi court has imposed a cost of 5000 on the city police for seeking adjournment in a case of northeast Delhi riots and directed an enquiry to decide the responsible officer from whose salary the money was to be deducted.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Arun Kumar Garg, on September 25, fined the police after it failed to comply with an order on April 12 by which the court had directed the investigating officer (IO) to supply a copy of the charge sheet to one of the accused Komal Mishra.

The IO submitted before the court that the document has not been supplied till date as he was not aware of the order and sought adjournment to supply it.

This irked the court which went to note that special public prosecutors (SPPs), representing the police, and IOs do not appear in the riots cases on the dates fixed and when they appear, after “prodding of senior officers” by the court, they don’t read the files and come.

RELATED STORIES

It said that the SPPs and the IOs seek adjournment in a “very casual manner” for compliance of directions passed by the court on the dates on which they had not appeared.

“The aforesaid conduct of the police as well as SPPs has already been brought to the notice of senior police officers including SHOs, ACPs, DCP (NE) and Commissioner of Police, Delhi, however, they have failed to ensure that such incidents do not take place anymore,” it noted.

The judge said that since the burden of this cost would fall on the public exchequer, hence an enquiry should be conducted within four weeks to fix accountability.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Over 2k children begin classes at schools of specialised excellence in Delhi

Over 9,600 applications received for financial aid to Covid-19 victims: Kailash Gahlot

Bharat Bandh: Thin crowd at farmer protest sites in Delhi

Plea seeks permission to switch to Covaxin for second dose, HC asks Centre response
TRENDING TOPICS
Bharat Bandh Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 cases tally
Google
World Tourism Day 2021
Bharat Bandh 2021
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav
Raqesh Bapat
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP