A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against 20 people for their alleged involvement in rioting, stone-throwing, assault on police personnel, and robbery during the February 2020 northeast Delhi riots in Khajuri Khas.

The court noted that stone pelting by the mob caused a fracture to a policeman’s hand. (HT_PRINT/Representative Image)

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Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh of Karkardooma Courts on November 14 directed that charges be framed against the men under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections related to rioting, voluntarily causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from duty, assaulting public servants, voluntarily causing hurt, robbery, and causing property damage.

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The court said the accused will also face trial for disobeying prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. It set November 27 as the next date of hearing for framing of charges, when the accused will appear physically.

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{{^usCountry}} The court emphasised the principle of collective liability, and observed that the prosecution had prima facie established the presence of the accused in the unlawful assembly at the approximate time of the respective incidents. “…any member of that mob would be vicariously liable u/s 149 IPC for any offences that had been committed during the prosecution of the common object of that mob, which was rioting and causing damage to property and persons,” the judge observed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court emphasised the principle of collective liability, and observed that the prosecution had prima facie established the presence of the accused in the unlawful assembly at the approximate time of the respective incidents. “…any member of that mob would be vicariously liable u/s 149 IPC for any offences that had been committed during the prosecution of the common object of that mob, which was rioting and causing damage to property and persons,” the judge observed. {{/usCountry}}

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The court noted that stone pelting by the mob caused a fracture to a policeman’s hand. It relied on the statements of constables Amit and Bhupender and the medical evidence to establish the nature of the attack on the policeman. The court concluded that a stone thrown hit Amit during the violence.

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The case concerns three incidents on February 25, 2020, around Khajuri Chowk and Sri Ram Colony, where mobs allegedly attacked police personnel and residents, robbed people and damaged property.

The first incident took place around 2pm, when constable Amit, deployed at Khajuri Chowk with other police personnel to control the rioting, was allegedly hit by an object thrown from the direction of Sri Ram Colony. He sustained a fracture in his right hand.

Around the same time, two residents, Dalip Sharma and Virender Kumar, were allegedly caught by the mob, beaten up, and robbed of cash.

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Around 3pm a mob allegedly threw stones at the house of Sandeep Kumar in Khajuri Khas. The complainant told police that around 100-150 people gathered on Khajuri Pushta and threw stones at his house, causing significant damage. One Deepak was allegedly caught near Khajuri Chowk, beaten and robbed around 8.30 pm.

The defence opposed the framing of charges, arguing that the investigation was manipulated and that the accused were implicated through supplementary statements recorded as late as October 2022.

The lawyers of the accused contended that most witnesses made general statements about the riots and failed to specify the timing of the incidents or the individual roles.

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The court rejected the argument and said the accused were identified by witnesses as members of the unlawful assembly at the approximate time of the incidents, providing sufficient grounds to proceed with the trial.