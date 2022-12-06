‘Objective was to harm Hindus:’ Delhi court frames charges against Tahir Hussain

A Delhi court, while framing charges against former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain and others in two separate cases involving the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi, said all the accused targeted Hindus with an “object to harm them and their property in every possible manner”.

Additional sessions judge Pulastya Pramachala had on Saturday framed charges against Hussain and 10 others, noting in separate but similar reading orders that the acts of the accused were prejudicial to the harmony between the Hindu and Muslim communities, and that they did disturb public tranquillity through their actions.

The detailed orders regarding the two cases were made available on Monday, and the court posted both matters for framing of charges on December 17.

The first case was registered on the basis of a statement by constable Sangram Singh, who stated that on February 24, 2020 at about 2pm, a large crowd gathered in north-east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas and started pelting stones in which he and other police officers were injured, and set fire to nearby vehicles. As per the prosecution, the alleged rioters used Hussain’s building for “brick batting, stone pelting, pelting of petrol bombs and acid bombs”.

In its order, the court said that “every member of the mob assembled at Hussain’s house and participated in achieving this object i.e. to target Hindus”, adding that video footage from social media would reveal that the former councillor was quite active on the terrace of his house.

In the second case, the court framed charges against Hussain and 10 others for rioting and the arson of a banquet hall.