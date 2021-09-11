Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi court orders compensation of 1.18 crore to family of woman run over by truck in Dwarka two years ago
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi:
PUBLISHED ON SEP 11, 2021 11:44 PM IST
According to the FIR, a truck, which was being driven in the reverse direction, hit Devi on December 30, 2019. She was taken to a hospital, where her condition was serious. Later, she succumbed to the injuries.

A city court granted a compensation of 1.18 crore to the family of a 49-year-old woman who died after being hit by a truck in Dwarka’s Sector 8 two years ago.

Presiding officer of Motor Accident Claims Tribunal (MACT) Dr Sumedh Kumar Sethi, while settling the claim with an insurance company, ordered that the woman’s family, including her husband and two children--who are in their 20s, be given the claim for the loss of income.

The court said the deceased, Geeta Devi, who was working as an administrative officer in the Life Insurance Company (LIC), had a progressive career in the government sector.

According to the FIR, a truck, which was being driven in the reverse direction, hit Devi on December 30, 2019. She was taken to a hospital, where her condition was serious. Later, she succumbed to the injuries.

The settlement was a part of the National Lok Adalat, which is organised in the Delhi high court and the city courts where cases under the Negotiable Instrument Act, criminal compoundable cases, civil cases, bank recovery matters and cases under labour disputes,are taken up.

According to a press release issued by the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA), 194 Lok Adalats have been constituted in district courts, which disposed of total 23,556 cases--- 223 pre-litigative and 23,333 pending cases. The total fine or settlement amount sanctioned was 176.51 crore.

A Lok Adalat bench was also constituted at Delhi high court where 33 cases were settled and a settlement amount of 1.42 crore was sanctioned.

In the national level, overall 202 Lok Adalat benches were constituted, in which total 24,431 cases were settled and the settlement amount was 215.19 crores.

Shri Kanwal Jeet Arora, member secretary of DSLSA, said the next Lok Adalat, for settling the traffic challan cases, will be held on October 3.

