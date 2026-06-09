Delhi court pulls up magistrate over ‘ctrl+C and ctrl+V’ jurisprudence in acquittal order

A Delhi court has pulled up a magistrate over “unacceptable malady” of “ctrl+C and ctrl+V” (cut, copy, paste) jurisprudence for passing acquittal orders in a 2018 cheque bounce case after finding facts had been lifted in the judgment from another order.

The sessions judge observed that the magistrate “simply lifted” facts from an entirely different judgment passed by another judge a month earlier. (Representative photo)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an order passed on June 6, additional sessions judge (ASJ) Hargurvarinder Singh Jaggi of Saket courts took exception to the acquittal.

While “the advent of technology, word processors, and personal computers was intended to act as an administrative aid to the judiciary, bringing efficiency and speed to judicial drafting,” the judge said that, while passing the judgment, the magistrate had injudiciously relied on the “copy-paste” function of a word processor, showing “non-application of mind”.

The case pertains to a complaint filed by one Jai Prakash Narayan against one Satender Singh, wherein Narayan had accused Singh of dishonouring a cheque for ₹2 lakhs due to alleged insufficient funds. A complaint against Singh had been registered under section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments (NI) Act.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} In its judgment on May 22, 2024, the magistrate acquitted Singh, noting several material discrepancies regarding the dates on record and stating that evidence went in favour of the accused. Narayan subsequently appealed the decision before the Delhi High Court, which sent the case to the sessions court for adjudication. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In its judgment on May 22, 2024, the magistrate acquitted Singh, noting several material discrepancies regarding the dates on record and stating that evidence went in favour of the accused. Narayan subsequently appealed the decision before the Delhi High Court, which sent the case to the sessions court for adjudication. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The sessions judge observed that the magistrate “simply lifted” facts from an entirely different judgment passed by another judge a month earlier, based on a complaint filed between the same parties, thereby reflecting a “mechanical reproduction” of contents.

The court said, “The trial court completely failed to evaluate the actual cross-examination and defence evidence led in this specific trial, instead of relying on the exact paragraphs drafted by another brother judge for another set of facts”.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The said act of the magistrate, the court observed, violated the fundamental principles of the right of the parties to have their specific evidence evaluated.

Observing that the present case warranted immediate interference to prevent a gross miscarriage of justice, the sessions judge underlined, “While a decision of acquittal ordinarily fortifies the presumption of innocence of the accused, such a shield cannot be afforded when the acquittal is the product of a sham adjudication”.

Noting that since the judgment was “wholly unattainable in law” where the trial court failed to adjudicate it on its merits, the sessions judge set aside the decision and sent the matter to the principle sessions judge of Saket courts, requesting it to assign the case to a different magistrate for a fresh hearing of arguments.