Delhi court reserves order on AAP MP Sanjay Singh’s bail petition

A Delhi court on Tuesday reserved its order on the bail application moved by Sanjay Singh in the money laundering case registered against him in connection with the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

AAP MP Sanjay Singh at a Delhi Court. (ANI)

The Aam Aadmi Party parliamentarian, who was arrested on October 4, had moved the application on November 24 saying that he was not guilty of any criminal wrongdoing or violation of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). The court after hearing the arguments reserved its order and listed the matter for pronouncement of order on December 21.

Senior advocate Mohit Mathur, appearing for Singh, submitted in his rebuttal arguments that the statements made by the accused turned approver Dinesh Arora, regarding receiving money from Vijay Nair and Abhishek Boinpally, are not supported by either of their statements.

Mathur further submitted before the court that Arora is a “tainted witness” as he is also a guilty accomplice. He pointed out that the statements given by Arora were based on hearsay evidence and said no proceeds of crime had been recovered from Singh. “There is neither any source of proceeds of crime nor any flow of them,” said Mathur.

He also submitted that ED’s allegations saying he played a role in the formulation of the excise policy of 2020-21 are not the subject matter of this investigation as they are not the subject matter of investigation in the predicate offence. He also opposed the arguments made regarding three confidential documents being found at the Singh’s residence.

The agency had earlier alleged that Singh was directly related to proceeds of crime to the tune of ₹2 crore which were allegedly to be given to Sarvesh Mishra, a close aide of Singh and an accused in the matter.