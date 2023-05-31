Shahbad Dairy murder: Delhi court sends accused to two-day police custody

A Delhi court on Tuesday sent Sahil, 20, who is accused of stabbing a 16-year-old girl multiple times and bludgeoning her with a stone slab, to two days’ police custody.

Sahil stabbed the girl at least 16 times, kicked her limp body, and battered her relentlessly with a stone slab in a brutal attack in a narrow lane in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Sunday, even as several passersby did little to intervene, the police said. (PTI)

Sahil was produced before duty magistrate Jyoti Nain, who sent the accused for two days of custodial interrogation, a person familiar with the development said.

The person further said that the police had sought Sahil’s custody on the grounds that he frequently changed his statements, and that the weapon he used to commit the murder was yet to be recovered.

Sahil stabbed the girl at least 16 times, kicked her limp body, and battered her relentlessly with a stone slab in a brutal attack in a narrow lane in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy on Sunday, even as several passersby did little to intervene, the police said. The murder was caught on a surveillance camera and led to widespread outrage across the Capital.

The 20-year-old fled to his aunt’s house in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, and was arrested from that city on Monday after police traced a call he made to his mother. After his medical examination there, Sahil was brought to the national Capital late in the evening.

