Delhi Covid-19 lockdown: Metro services to be shut for a week, starting Monday

Metro services in Delhi will be suspended for a week starting Monday after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal extended the lockdown to control the spread of Covid-19 in the national capital. "This is a dangerous wave, we need to stay indoors to protect lives," the chief minister said in the briefing as he made the announcement.

Until now, metro services were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, in effect since April 20, and were functioning with 50% of its capacity. "The lockdown has been extended after thorough consultation with traders, women and youth," said Kejriwal.

The restrictions have helped Delhi as the positivity rate has gradually come down and is near 24% now. The positivity rate in Delhi soared to its highest on April 26 when it reached 35%.

Kejriwal further said that the Delhi government "used the lockdown period to ramp up health infrastructure in the national capital by introducing more oxygen beds."

Last year the metro services were suspended in March when the Centre announced a complete lockdown in the country to control the explosion of Covid-19 cases. The services were resumed from September 7 in a phased opening under the central government’s Unlock 4 guidelines.

Speaking on vaccination drive in the city, Kejriwal said, "We've made excellent arrangements at our schools. Youngsters are participating in large numbers. We have a shortage of vaccines but I hope the Central government will help us."

The Covid-19 crisis is spiralling in Delhi leading to an acute shortage of medical oxygen and other medical necessities. Though the number of daily cases has dropped from the peak of the fourth wave, the number of fatalities is still hovering above 300.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded 17,364 fresh Covid cases and 332 deaths over the span of 24-hours. It was the fifth time in the last six days that the number of new cases remained below 20,000.

