Delhi crime: Labourer shot dead in Azadpur market, accused arrested

A 31-year-old labourer was shot dead in north-west Delhi’s Azadpur market on Friday evening allegedly over sharing of work, police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Deputy commissioner of police (north west) Usha Rangnani said the victim has been identified as Raju, a resident of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. He was killed by Shantu, a native of Delhi’s Sarai Pipal Thala village following an altercation allegedly over sharing of work in unloading fruit and vegetable trucks at the market, police said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said at 8.20pm on Friday, they received information about a gunshot at Azadpur market. Upon the arrival of a police team, they were informed that one person had received a gunshot injury to his chest and had been rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

During investigation, police said, it was revealed that Raju and Shantu used to work as labourers and used to unload fruit and vegetable trucks. The accused had an altercation with the deceased a few days back over sharing of work, police said.

“On Friday, the accused was in inebriated state and in order to take revenge, he committed the murder. The weapon of offence -- a country-made pistol -- along with two live cartridges was recovered from his possession,” Rangnani said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Police said that a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and under relevant sections of Arms Act has been registered at the Mahendra Park police station and the accused has been arrested.